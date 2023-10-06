Jessica Victoria Nicole Lewis, 40, of Watertown

Jessica Victoria Nicole Lewis, 40, of Public Square, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023 at her home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jessica Victoria Nicole Lewis, 40, of Public Square, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023 at her home.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 2-4 pm at First Baptist Church on the square. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 pm.

Jessica was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on April 8, 1983, the daughter of Barbara (Thompson) McKnight and Tyrone Lewis Sr. She attended Glasgow High School in Wilmington, Delaware and competed in the Special Olympics as a child. She was a homemaker who loved cooking and making people laugh. She enjoyed playing hopscotch and spending time spoiling her beloved nieces and nephews. She was the rock of her family and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara McKnight; her father, Tyrone Lewis Sr.; a son, Jaquze Lewis; siblings, Taneisha Thompson, Tyrone Lewis Jr., Alethia Lewis, Ty Lewis, Dion Lewis, Tamieka Caldwell, Joanna McKnight, Tishawn McKnight, and Krashella McKnight, Dawn Brown, and Donald Brown; her granddaughter, Mercedes Lewis; a brother-in-law, Tyshaun Driver; nieces and nephews, Malani, Makari, Majesty, Kiyara, Sy’eir, Jessiha, Alize, Kwaniece, and Anthony; many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and close friends Paul, Nikki, Jennifer, Mary, and Beverly.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

