Kathleen “Katy” M. Hanna, 75, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Kathleen “Katy” M. Hanna, age 75 of Rensselaer Falls will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday (Oct 10, 2023) with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will follow at the Kendrew Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Hanna passed away on Tuesday (Oct 5, 2023) at the home of her nephew Dan.

Surviving is a sister Betty Dana of Syracuse; a step-brother Charles (Sally) Mason of Syracuse; nieces & nephews Dan & Shannon Hanna, Clede & Shelly Spooner, Debbie & Larry Mitchel, Penny & Tracy Swan, Robin Hanna-Johnson, Jimmy & Lisa Hanna, Jamie & Charles Slater, Robert Hanna, Erin & Brian Psneo, Elisha & Andy Hurlbut and Kaleb & Sam Hanna; along with several great-nieces, nephews & cousins.

Katy was born on August 12, 1948 in Gouverneur NY. She graduated from Hermon Dekalb High School and was later married to Paul L. Hanna on August 20, 1966 at the St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton with Msgr. Giroulx officiating.

She began her working career at Helen’s Lunch in Dekalb prior to joining the team at Newell Manufacturing in Ogdensburg from 1969 to 2003 when they closed. She then became a volunteer driver in 2003 for the Department of Social Services and Office of the Aging. She retired in 2009.

Katy enjoyed going to yard sales, watching western movies and spending time with her family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department or St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative care. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

