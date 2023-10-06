Lawrence Wayne Swamp, “Atsi’tsiatá:kon”, 77, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence Wayne Swamp, “Atsi’tsiatá:kon”, 77, of State Route 37, peacefully journeyed back to the Spirit World on Wednesday morning, October 4, 2023 at his home with his family at his side after a 27 year battle with cancer.

Lawrence was born at the family home in Akwesasne on June 11, 1946, the son of the late Leo and Charlotte (Papineau) Swamp. He attended Salmon River Central School, graduating in 1965. Following his graduation, he attended Plattsburgh State and a college in New Hampshire. In 1968, during the Vietnam War, he entered the US Army, serving until his honorable discharge in May 1969. On June 11, 1988, he married Dyan Jayne Lazore at the Swamp Family Homestead on River Road with Justice Jerome Brockway officiating.

In 1971, Lawrence started working as an ironworker, retiring in 1987 from Local 7 in Boston. He returned to Akwesasne and opened the Wolf Pack Gift Shop, where he continued to operate with his wife. He was a member of the Mohawk Nation Longhouse, American Legion, and Akwesasne Death Benefits. He was a lifelong supporter of the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, and the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed Tuesday night Radio Bingo, the nightly news, following and supporting his children and grandchildren at their sporting events, and tending to his garden. Lawrence also had a great fondness for reading, history, and writing poems and stories for his granddaughters.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Dyan; his children, Lawrence “Lornie” (Erin) of Akwesasne, Trina Swamp of Hampton Beach, VA, Lisa Elswick of Warren, Michigan, Misty Lazore of Akwesasne, and Kaientanoron (Jodanna) of Akwesasne; his daughter-in-law, Julie Light of Akwesasne; his grandchildren, Aizik, Avery, Otsistonkie, Dylan, Kania, Joely, Kella, Kaia, and Parker; his great grandchildren, Zane, Priscilla, and was awaiting his 3rd great grandchild in October; and his chosen grandchildren, Elijah, Shaylee, Dannalee, Kylee, Chazy, Logan and many other young people who called him Sotha.

He is also survived by his siblings, Herman Louis (Dianne) Swamp, Cecelia King, Shirley Oakes, Janice Sharrow (Vince), Elizabeth (Kevin) Nanticoke, Ronnie (Joanne), Roy (Peggy) Swamp, Josie Swamp (Gabby), and Theresa Fox, his uncle, Peter Back, Sr.; his brother-in-laws, Donald (Trudy) Lazore and Darcy (Angie) Lazore; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Ranata:re Swamp; a daughter, Windy Lazore; a grandchild, Sage; his siblings, William Michael and Thelma Marie in infancy, Leonard (Marina), Jake (Judy), Ray (Mary), and Joe; his brother-in-laws, Paul King, Joe Sharrow, and Peter Lazore

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemaker beginning Thursday 7:00 PM until the time of the service on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Homemakers. Cremation will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Akwesasne Freedom School.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

