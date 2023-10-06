Lawsuit against candidate prompts opponent’s write-in campaign

Lawsuit
Lawsuit(MGN)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by a man running for Jefferson County Legislature prompts another man to start up a write-in campaign.

Jeremiah Maxon, the current District 10 Legislator, lost the primary to Chris Boulio this past June.

Last week, Boulio was named in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct while Boulio was the director of human resources in St. Lawrence County.

Boulio adamantly denies the allegations and calls them politically motivated.

Now, Maxon says he will do a write-in campaign.

On Thursday night, members of the Jefferson County Republican Committee were told they could vote for whomever they wanted in that race, breaking from the tradition of committee members needing to support the Republican whose name is on the ballot.

