Lewis County hopes colors of fall bring color of money

Fall foliage
Fall foliage(WWNY)
By Thomas Cafarella
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the peak of autumn color for some areas of the north country. In Lewis County, a self-guided tour will happen on Saturday.

People come for the red, yellow, and orange colors, and it helps bring green to local businesses.

“It’ll be a chance to browse while you’re here and see what people are crafting,” said Heather Hurd, owner of Kelpytown Kove in Port Leyden.

The drive-it-yourself Rocky Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour starts Saturday on a path through Lewis County and business owners along the way hope to see more foot traffic.

“Fall foliage tour we look at as an event to have guests over over to our home. Kelpytown Kove is our home,” said Hurd.

The foliage tour is expected to bring 50 to 100 visitors to the business.

Naturally Lewis, the agency sponsoring the tour and overseeing county economic development, thanks the community.

“We are seeing residents, tourists, business owners, and everyone in between coming together come to see the sights of Lewis County,” said

Kaylee Tabolt, economic development specialist Naturally Lewis.

To the many people who call the county home, the tour is a boost to the economy

“Tourism as a whole in Lewis County is thriving. We are seeing numbers pre-pandemic which is really exciting, especially for our businesses. All these tours are bringing money to promote our local economy and the fall foliage tour is a piece of that,” said Tabolt.

Of the 51 years of the fall foliage tour’s existence, this year’s locations are a little bit different

“It’s going to be in southern Lewis County this year, so these are new businesses and new attractions that we didn’t get to see last year,” said Tabolt.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 2 p.m.

