Local drivers represent north country at Super DIRT Week

OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Local drivers are well represented at Super DIRT Week in Oswego.

Tim Fuller is back. The newly minted hall of famer is coming off a successful season on dirt.

Jordan McCreadie has had success on the track this season. He’s hoping it translates into a great Super DIRT Week.

Can-Am Speedway regular Jessica Power is hoping to open some eyes in the Sportsman Division.

Michael Mandigo is competing in the 358 Modified class. He’s hoping for better luck this week after some disappointment during the season.

