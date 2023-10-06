Local drivers represent north country at Super DIRT Week

Local drivers represent north country at Super DIRT Week
By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Local drivers are well represented at Super DIRT Week in Oswego.

Tim Fuller is back. The newly minted hall of famer is coming off a successful season on dirt.

Jordan McCreadie has had success on the track this season. He’s hoping it translates into a great Super DIRT Week.

Can-Am Speedway regular Jessica Power is hoping to open some eyes in the Sportsman Division.

Michael Mandigo is competing in the 358 Modified class. He’s hoping for better luck this week after some disappointment during the season.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black River Supply Company
West Carthage business legally selling locally-grown marijuana
Grant is accused of possessing an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity...
Ogdensburg police investigate why man had guns, ammo
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Two taken to hospital after crash on Route 3
Jason Osorio
Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison
Grizz has been reunited with his owners
Dog reunited with owners after Wednesday’s crash in Henderson

Latest News

Watertown scores in a Thursday night football contest against Nottingham.
Highlights & scores: On the gridiron & on the pitch
Highlights & scores: On the gridiron & on the pitch
Highlights & scores: On the gridiron & on the pitch
Local drivers represent north country at Super DIRT Week
Local drivers represent north country at Super DIRT Week
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, right, congratulates quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) after his...
No. 14 North Carolina faces the test of slowing a mobile QB in Saturday’s visit from Syracuse