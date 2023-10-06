Man allegedly stole 12,900 quarters from Potsdam laundromats

Dustin Browning
Dustin Browning(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of stealing $3,225 in quarters from laundromats in the village of Potsdam.

That’s 12,900 quarters, weighing about 163 pounds.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Dustin Browning forced his way into Got Wash Laundromat at 145 Market Street on the morning of July 27.

He allegedly stole $1,900 in quarters from the business.

The court papers say that Browning then broke into Super Suds at 12 Main Street about 25 minutes later. He’s accused of stealing $1,325 in quarters from that laundromat.

Browning allegedly damaged door locks, a wall-mounted change machine, and other equipment at the two businesses.

He was arrested in Massena on Wednesday.

Potsdam police charged Browning with the following felony charges:

  • two counts of third-degree burglary
  • two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny
  • two counts of third-degree criminal mischief

Browning was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court. He’s being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

