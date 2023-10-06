Martie Elliot-O’Hara, 49, of Deferiet passed away on September 30th, 2023, after a long, hard battle with addiction. (Funeral Home)

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Martie Elliot-O’Hara, 49, of Deferiet passed away on September 30th, 2023, after a long, hard battle with addiction.

Martie was born on April 3rd, 1974, in Watertown, New York, to Marshall Elliott and Cherie (Reynolds) Ransome. She attended Watertown City School District and obtained her GED some years after leaving school.

Martie cared deeply for all animals and held a special place in her heart for her two dogs, Andy and Lilly. She also held a strong passion for poetry, whether it was reading poems, listening to spoken-word poetry, or grabbing the nearest paper she could find to scribble down her own personal thoughts.

Martie is survived by her children, Kyrstie Remington, Jerimiah Recor, Courtney D’Ambrosi of Turin, and Timur O’Hara of New Breman; her loving mother, Cherie Ransome; her siblings, Kellie Moore of Colorado, and Daniel Elliott of Pensacola, Florida; and her two beloved dogs, Andy and Lilly.

Martie is predeceased by her father, Marshall Elliott.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life is to be held for Martie on October 21st, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at The Lincoln Loft & Studio at 95 Public Square Suite 207, Watertown, NY 13601.

Martie’s family loved her to the very depths of their souls and supported her through her ups and downs as she struggled with the drug epidemic that has plagued so many individuals and families in recent years. She is now at peace; she will be deeply missed by all.

Donations in Martie’s name may be made to Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York at 241 State Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Martie’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

