Massena church holding clothing giveaway

A church in Massena is hosting a clothing giveaway to help the community.
A church in Massena is hosting a clothing giveaway to help the community.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A church in Massena is hosting a clothing giveaway to help the community.

Grace United Methodist Church is giving away men’s and women’s clothing such as sweaters and shoes, ranging in all sizes.

According to church member Gini Truax, this is the third clothing giveaway drive the church has hosted so the community doesn’t struggle.

“We’ve done it in the spring and we’ve done it in the fall. And, like I said, it’s just a way to reach out and to try and help the community in a small way,” she said.

The clothing giveaway resumes Saturday at 9 a.m. You can also come and donate clothes.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was injured after she crashed her pickup truck into a tree in the town of Canton...
Woman injured in town of Canton crash
Black River Supply Company
West Carthage business legally selling locally-grown marijuana
Grant is accused of possessing an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity...
Ogdensburg police investigate why man had guns, ammo
Air Force Capt. Bill Havener
A son’s search for answers 49 years after father dies in Fort Drum plane crash
Watertown firefighters measure the South Massey Street overpass clearance.
No need to worry about hitting overpass, says Watertown Fire Department

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor releases Simao’s emails
Punkin' Chunkin'
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival seeks volunteers
Dustin Browning
Man allegedly stole 12,900 quarters from Potsdam laundromats
Gavel
Jury convicts former Morristown school superintendent on child sex charges