Massena church holding clothing giveaway

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A church in Massena is hosting a clothing giveaway to help the community.

Grace United Methodist Church is giving away men’s and women’s clothing such as sweaters and shoes, ranging in all sizes.

According to church member Gini Truax, this is the third clothing giveaway drive the church has hosted so the community doesn’t struggle.

“We’ve done it in the spring and we’ve done it in the fall. And, like I said, it’s just a way to reach out and to try and help the community in a small way,” she said.

The clothing giveaway resumes Saturday at 9 a.m. You can also come and donate clothes.

