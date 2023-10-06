Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival seeks volunteers

Punkin' Chunkin'
Punkin' Chunkin'(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help with its 11th Annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival.

Organizers are seeking a couple dozen people to help with ticket sales, set-up, and staffing the barbecue.

This year’s event is happening on October 21.

Punkin’ Chunkin’ is a staple on the St. Lawrence River. Thousands of people come to Clayton to watch competitors use trebuchets to launch pumpkins into the water.

“Huge turnout, we get a lot of people. We’re maxed out for vendors this year. One of the biggest vendor turnouts we’ve ever had, or most interest. The big machines are back, and it’s going to be a great event. If the weather cooperates, it will be why we’re on the map. Punkin’ Chunkin’, one of the best events we have,” said Mike Hoosen, membership & marketing coordinator, Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

More than 4,000 people attended last year’s event.

You can sign up to be a volunteer by calling 315-686-3771 or clicking here.

