Some showers on Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region tomorrow. Expect clouds overnight with lows in the 60′s.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with some showers. Highs will be in the lower 70′s.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers. Highs will be near 60.

Sunday will be colder with showers. Highs will only be near 50.

The cool and unsettled conditions continue next week as well.

