Some showers on Friday

By John Kubis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region tomorrow. Expect clouds overnight with lows in the 60′s.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with some showers. Highs will be in the lower 70′s.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers. Highs will be near 60.

Sunday will be colder with showers. Highs will only be near 50.

The cool and unsettled conditions continue next week as well.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Two taken to hospital after crash on Route 3
Jason Osorio
Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after Yengi Lado stole it and...
Man faces 15 years in prison for stealing Ogdensburg ambulance
Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
Jesse Bartlett
‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ sentenced on weapons charge

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Still feels like summer
Thursday AM weather
Thursday AM weather
WX
Fall weather is on the way