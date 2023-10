WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The newly renamed Jeffrey E. Graham Drive in Watertown’s Thompson Park will be closed for three days, one this week and two next week.

The street will be closed for storm drain work from 8 a,m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

It will be closed from Park Circle to Pinnacle Woods Drive.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.