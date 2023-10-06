TV Dinner: Asian Stir-Fry Sauce

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a simple, satisfying addition to any stir-fry. Chef Chris Manning says it uses ingredients you can find almost anywhere. You probably have most of them in your pantry already.

This Asian Stir-Fry Sauce, he says, works with chicken, beef, or pork. He pairs it this time with a simple stir-fry of beef, mushrooms, eggplant, carrots, onions, celery, and hot peppers.

It can be served over rice or pasta.

This week’s featured beverage from Arsenal Street Wine and Liquor and Bottlecaps and Beverage Center is a 2022 Clarendelle Bordeaux.

Asian Stir-Fry Sauce

- 1 tablespoon corn starch

- 1 tablespoon sesame oil

- 1 tablespoon minced garlic

- 1 tablespoon minced ginger

- 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

- 2 tablespoons brown sugar

- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

- 1/3 cup soy sauce

- 1/3 cup hoisin sauce

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Use to finish a stir-fry of beef, pork, or chicken.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.