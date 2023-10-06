Watertown’s mayor releases Simao’s emails

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith has publicly released emails in which he says developer P.J. Simao offered bribes.

Smith says Simao tried to bribe him and Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce to reveal the names of people who are behind a Facebook page called the “City of Watertown Meme Page.”

In a news release, Smith provided a link to the emails and said, “I believe these emails will show the public how Phil Simao was attempting to bribe me and Councilwoman Pierce. Additionally, these emails (in my opinion) demonstrate Phil’s bullying tactics and the emails are disturbing, disjointed, and histrionic.”

Asked for comment, Simao told 7 News, “The email messages speak for themselves. There was no bribe.”

