WellNow Urgent Care could cut ties with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Will WellNow Urgent Care cut ties with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield? It’s looking that way after the facility sent a letter to patients claiming what’s on the table from the insurance company right now doesn’t contain a fair payment.

“Pay our providers a fair rate.” That is what WellNow Urgent Care President Sam Meites penned in a letter to his patients across New York state. He warns WellNow will have to stop accepting Excellus BlueCross BlueShield unless the insurance company provides a financially fair payment plan to providers for services rendered.

He says over the past decade, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has kept the rates they pay to urgent cares flat. In that same time, he says the insurance company’s rates for its members have risen by more than 8% each year.

In a statement to 7News, BlueCross BlueShield says they are in active discussions with WellNow Urgent Care about their standing for 2024. The insurance company goes on to say that WellNow is asking for a rate increase that “would far exceed local primary care provider reimbursement.” They say they do not think it’s fair to give WellNow an advantage over other primary care providers who offer similar services in the area.

Meites says that the current model is unsustainable.

His letter alludes that WellNow may also be having issues with other insurance companies.

He says if WellNow and providers can not agree on a fair pay rate, there is a real threat some clinics across the state will close.

BlueCross BlueShield patients can still get care at WellNow, but after the first of the year, if this isn’t resolved, those patients would have to pay out of pocket at the current cost of $165 or more, depending on the care needed.

