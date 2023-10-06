William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, of Gouverneur

William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation in Massena. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation in Massena.

A private burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Henry was born on January 21, 1937 in Edwards, the son of Vernon and Mary (Girard) Lutz.

Following high school graduation, he worked a variety of jobs. Henry worked for Al Pascoe, E.J. Noble/Gouverneur Hospital, Pine Grove Apartments, as the Town of Fowler Supervisor, and Southwest Tech BOCES, among others.

Henry married his wife Julia Hayden on July 22, 1960 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church.

He had served as a Fowler Town councilman and for the Edwards Lions Club.

Henry enjoyed rv camping, the family cottage at Trout Lake, snowmobiling, and took pride in his work.

He is survived by his companion Carol Sibley, his sons William H. Lutz Jr. and his wife Janice, John Lutz and his wife Kristina, his siblings Sue “Lila” Hale, Gary Lutz, Donna Barlow, Bonnie Seaman, and Jacqueline “Jackie” Prashaw, several nieces and nephews. Henry is predeceased by his parents, his wife Julia, his son Bruce Lutz, his siblings Vernon Lutz Jr., Betty Dwyer, Virginia Mussaw, Shirley Sheen, Bert Lutz, Marion Twining, and Lucky Lutz.

Memorial donations in memory of Henry are encouraged to Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.