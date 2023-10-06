William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at North Country Nursing &...
William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation in Massena.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation in Massena.

A private burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Henry was born on January 21, 1937 in Edwards, the son of Vernon and Mary (Girard) Lutz.

Following high school graduation, he worked a variety of jobs. Henry worked for Al Pascoe, E.J. Noble/Gouverneur Hospital, Pine Grove Apartments, as the Town of Fowler Supervisor, and Southwest Tech BOCES, among others.

Henry married his wife Julia Hayden on July 22, 1960 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church.

He had served as a Fowler Town councilman and for the Edwards Lions Club.

Henry enjoyed rv camping, the family cottage at Trout Lake, snowmobiling, and took pride in his work.

He is survived by his companion Carol Sibley, his sons William H. Lutz Jr. and his wife Janice, John Lutz and his wife Kristina, his siblings Sue “Lila” Hale, Gary Lutz, Donna Barlow, Bonnie Seaman, and Jacqueline “Jackie” Prashaw, several nieces and nephews. Henry is predeceased by his parents, his wife Julia, his son Bruce Lutz, his siblings Vernon Lutz Jr., Betty Dwyer, Virginia Mussaw, Shirley Sheen, Bert Lutz, Marion Twining, and Lucky Lutz.

Memorial donations in memory of Henry are encouraged to Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gunnison Chapel
10 years later: chime-players reflect on fire at SLU’s Gunnison Chapel
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor releases Simao’s emails
Dr. Bruce Taylor Smith Jr. (87), of Massena, NY, passed away on October 3, 2023 at the North...
Dr. Bruce Taylor Smith Jr., 87, of Massena
A church in Massena is hosting a clothing giveaway to help the community.
Massena church holding clothing giveaway

Obituaries

Eldred F. Lehman, 97, formerly of NYS Route 812; affectionately known as Nick, passed away...
Eldred F. Lehman, 97, of Croghan
Punkin' Chunkin'
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival seeks volunteers
Candles
Carol E. Lacy, 74, of Massena
Dorothy M. (Wiltrout) Swanson, 92, passed on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam...
Dorothy M. (Wiltrout) Swanson, 92, of Potsdam
It is with a heavy heart that the Baker family announce the passing of Elizabeth M. “Betsy”...
Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Baker, 66, of Madrid
Dustin Browning
Man allegedly stole 12,900 quarters from Potsdam laundromats