Woman injured in town of Canton crash

A woman was injured after she crashed her pickup truck into a tree in the town of Canton...
A woman was injured after she crashed her pickup truck into a tree in the town of Canton Thursday evening.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A woman is in critical condition after crashing her truck into a tree in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

Officials say they responded to County Route 21 in the town of Canton at around 6:15 p.m.

The woman, the sole occupant of the truck, was transported to Potsdam and airlifted.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash or the extent of the woman’s injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

