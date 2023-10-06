Woman injured in town of Canton crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A woman is in critical condition after crashing her truck into a tree in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

Officials say they responded to County Route 21 in the town of Canton at around 6:15 p.m.

The woman, the sole occupant of the truck, was transported to Potsdam and airlifted.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash or the extent of the woman’s injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.