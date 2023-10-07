Boil water advisory, possible loss of water service in Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Due to a water main break, the Village of Heuvelton has issued a boil water advisory with possible loss of water service.

The advisory is effective immediately and will be in place until further notice.

The area effected includes State Street south of the bridge and both sides of Union Street.

Those effected will be given a written notice by the village at their doors.

