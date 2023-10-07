Brian Scott Best, 53, of Deer River, New York, passed away on October 5, 2023, at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, New York, after facing complications due to surgery. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Brian Scott Best, 53, of Deer River, New York, passed away on October 5, 2023, at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, New York, after facing complications due to surgery.

Born on April 11, 1970, in Carthage, New York, Brian was the son of Jack and Brenda (Terry) Best. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1988 and pursued a degree in business administration at SUNY Jefferson, graduating in 1994.

Brian dedicated much of his career to The Moose, affiliated with Flack Broadcasting in Lowville, holding various positions until 2016. He then joined Stephens Media Group as a news coordinator where he worked up until the present time.

On May 14, 2016, Brian married Rebecca A. “Becky” Leary at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River, and the couple made their home in Deer River. Becky has been working as a building substitute at Carthage High School since 2020.

Brian was a passionate NASCAR enthusiast, particularly a devoted fan of Richard and Kyle Petty. His love for rock and roll led him to declare Kiss as his favorite band. Golf was a joy in his youth, transitioning to a love for watching golf on TV. Wrestling, especially cheering for Hulk Hogan, and action movies featuring Sylvester Stallone were among his other interests. Long drives with his wife brought him immense joy.

Brian is survived by his beloved wife, Becky A. Best, his mother Brenda L. Best of Deer River, New York, sister Kristi Best-Spencer of Glenfield, New York, two brother-in-laws and their wives, Daniel and Holly Leary of Champion, New York, Matthew and Tina Leary of Calcium, New York, niece Madison Leary, and nephew Bryce Leary.

He is pre-deceased by his father Jack Best and brother-in-law, Carlton Spencer.

Brian’s wish was to be cremated, and arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be left at www.brucefh.com.

