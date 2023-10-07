Cooler with rain this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will stall out over the area later tonight. Expect periods of rain with lows in the upper 50′s.

Rain is likely tomorrow. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

Lake effect rain showers are likely on Sunday. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 50′s.

The cool and unsettled conditions will persist into Monday and Tuesday.

