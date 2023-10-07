Eleanor J. Bayne, 68, of DePeyster

Ms. Bayne passed away at her home on Thursday (Oct 5, 2023) surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEPEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Eleanor J. Bayne, age 68 of DePeyster will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday October 11, 2023 with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Ms. Bayne passed away at her home on Thursday (Oct 5, 2023) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her mother Eva Mae Bayne of DePeyster; two brothers James (Barbara) Bayne and David Bayne of DePeyster; a sister Donna (Charles) Washburn of Gouverneur; a sister-in-law Ada Bayne of Brier Hill; nieces & nephews, Lucas (Michele) Bayne of Maine, Jennifer (Adam) Hunter of Sacketts Harbor, Cody (Cassie) Bayne of Ogdensburg, and Emily (Matt) Wiechmann of Kansas; along with many cousins.

She was predeceased by her father Donald Bayne Sr. and a brother Donald Bayne Jr.

Eleanor was born on November 22, 1954 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Donald & Eva Mae (Marcellus) Bayne Sr. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School and worked as a nurse’s aid for Cedars Nursing Home for five years prior to becoming disabled.

Eleanor enjoyed playing on her IPad, watching TV, cooking, shopping, her pet cat Toby, watching the Bold and the Beautiful Soap Opera, reading and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

