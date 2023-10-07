Floyd L. Bissonette, 86, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Floyd L. Bissonette, 86, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at his home under the care of his family and Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where friends may call on Monday from 4 to 6 pm. A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hopkinton.

Floyd was born on January 1, 1937 in Malone, son of the late Floyd J. and Marjorie I. (Cross) Bissonette. He served in the U. S. Army from 1959 to 1964. He worked for the St. Lawrence Seaway, was a game manager at Wilson Hill and retired from Reynolds Metals as a Anode Tender.

Floyd was a family man, avid outdoorsman, and World Class animal wood carver.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, Renotta Bissonette of Rochester, Yancy and Cori Bissonette of Sharon Springs, Brandy and Rick Flanagan of Norfolk and Neuley and Suzanne Bissonette of Winthrop, grandchildren, Cammy and Jason, Akeshia and Tyler, Kelsey and Rob, Zackary and Chase, Emma and Will, Ava, and Bryar, great grandchildren, Lincoln, Lilly, Owen, and Charlotte, brothers, William and Elizabeth Bissonette of Knoxville, TN, Vernon and Sue Bissonette of Cranberry Lake and Leslie Hamilton of Brasher, sister-in-law, Ruth Bissonette, Marlene Bissonette, Rozella Moynihan and brother-in-law, Vernie and Carla Newtown, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Laurel, brothers, Donald, Jerry, Ricky, Andy and Carlton, brother-in-law Gary Hamilton, sister-in-law, Frances Wilson Bissonette and Marla Bissonette.

Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Floyd’s honor, please consider donations to SSCS Clay Target League, 377 Hwy Rt. 20, Sharon Springs, NY 13459.

Memories can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

