Friday Sports: Carthage football falls to CVA at home

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It’s another football Friday night with plenty of gridiron action.

We start in Section 3 Class B Football from Carthage, the Comets hosted Central Valley Academy.

It was CVA’s defense with the first score as Khalil Tevaga loses the ball, Jadyn Dixon took it in for the score.

With the score 14-0, CVA Carthage answers when Geremiah Ademola Sadipe breaks off this long run for 6: 14-7 CVA.

CVA beats Carthage 28-13.

Section 3 Class B Football, Homer hosted Indian River.

Ethan Hattori took it in from a couple of yards out.

Indian River goes on to beat Homer 42-10.

In Section 3 Class B-2 Football from Adams, South Jeff meet Mexico.

In the 2nd quarter, Jace Livingston fought his way in from a couple yards out: 30-6 South Jeff.

Mexico answers as Brayden Mack goes up the middle for the touchdown on the keeper: 30-14 South Jeff.

South Jeff rolls past Mexico 50-21.

Section 3 Class C Football from Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted Holland Patent.

In the 1st quarter, it was 8-0 Lowville when Sean Kelly takes the handoff, bounces off tacklers and goes 34 yards up the sideline for the score: 16-0 Lowville.

Still in the 1st quarter, it was Kelly powering his way in from 5 yards out: 24-0 Lowville.

Now in the 2nd quarter, it was Kelly with another great effort from 5 yards out: 32-0 Lowville.

Lowville rolls past Holland Patent 54-12.

In Section 3 Class C Football from Boonville, Adirondack hosted General Brown.

Down 6-0, Aidan McManaman scores on the quarterback keeper, tying the game at 6.

General Brown hands Adirondack it’s first loss 12-6.

In Section 3 Class D Football from Sandy Creek, the Comets hosted Beaver River.

In the 1st quarter, no score when the Beavers strike as Derrick Zehr connects with Josh Bush and it’s off to the races. Bush finds the endzone: 6-0 Beaver River.

The Comets answer when Mason Ennist goes in from 2 yards out: 8-6 Sandy Creek.

Sandy Creek beats Beaver River 27-18.

In NAC Football, Ogdensburg was at the undefeated Massena Raiders.

In the first quarter, quarterback Madden West hands to Andrew Loffler who breaks tackles, shoves defenders out of bounds and bulldozes his way 65 yards along the sideline for the game’s first touchdown: 6-0 OFA.

Conner Eastwood went over the middle to connect with Dominic Murtaugh for a 15-yard score: Massena up 8-6.

Loffler takes the handoff, goes end-around for a six-yard touchdown to put OFA back on top 12-8.

Eastwood lobs the pass deep and it was Garrett Weir who one-hands the reception and jets 40 yards to the House. Massena takes back the lead 14-12.

After an interception, it was OFA to the one-yard where Loffler powers in. OFA grabs the lead back 20-14.

It was West to Loffler late in the 4th quarter for a three-yard plunge.

OFA beats Massena 28-14.

