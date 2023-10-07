Gouverneur Breast & Ovarian Cancer Walk raises $150k to help local cancer patients

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Hundreds showed up in their best pink attire to help in the fight against breast and ovarian cancer.

The 22nd Annual Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Walk took place Saturday morning. It’s organized annually by the Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Fund, which helps to raise money for individuals in the tri-county region and Franklin County to help with medical and travel expenses during treatment.

Despite the rainy conditions, the walk was able to raise $150 thousand.

Congrats to all involved.

