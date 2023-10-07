WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The cold front that pushed through yesterday has stalled to our East, which has allowed heavy rain to fall for some.

Parts of Lewis County have received an estimated 4 to 9 inches of rain since Friday afternoon. This amount of rain has lead to flooding for some locations. The good news is widespread rain is coming to an end. However, as we go overnight tonight and into Sunday morning we will switch over to lake effect rain.

Lake effect rain looks to stick around for a few days with some locations in Sothern Jefferson County and Lewis County seeing an additional 2 to 5 inches of rain from Sunday morning into Monday morning. More localized flooding will be possible.

Monday heavy lake effect rain will continue, however our winds will start to back which will give us more of a southwest wind. This change in wind direction will push the lake effect rain band to the north.

Lake effect rain will start to diminish on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday rain showers will remain likely with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday rain chances will drop and we should see a few breaks in the clouds. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s.

