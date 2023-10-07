National Grid customers in St. Lawrence County lose power

(Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Around 3,000 National Grid customers in St. Lawrence County are without power. That’s according to the company’s power outage map.

Residents in the areas around Hammond, Chippewa Bay, Brier Hill, and Rossie have experienced an outage starting around 3 p.m. Saturday. National Grid says power should be restored by 5 p.m.

It’s unknown at this time what has caused the outage and if it is connected to the lake effect rain storm coming through.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

