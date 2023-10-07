Racing gourds for a good cause in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kids and adults competed to see who had the fastest and most eye catching gourd as part of an annual pumpkin derby in Watertown.

Pumpkins were decorated in many different themes, ranging from witches to Mario.

After being judged on their designs, contestants took their gourds to the top of Rand Drive to see who’d clear the finish line first.

Trophies were given out to the fastest and prettiest pumpkin in both kid and adult categories. The event wasn’t just for fun, it also served as a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness and care.

Organizer Teri Walters told us this year’s attendance was the largest on record with 20 unique racers. She says that sends a powerful message of support.

“The community involvement where everyone comes together to just have a good time. That is, to me, the best part of the whole thing. Everyone’s creativity of how they made different pumpkins you saw today. They were so cool. That was the best part of the whole thing,” said Walters.

Walters says the event usually raises a few hundred dollars a year to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.