Robert C. LeBel, 48, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert C. LeBel, age 48 of Ogdensburg will be held at 3:00pm on Monday (Oct 9, 2023) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Monday (Oct 9, 2023) from 11:00am until 2:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. LeBel passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening Oct 5, 2023.

Surviving is his daughter Jillian LeBel of Ogdensburg; his parents Richard & Nancy LeBel of Ogdensburg; three brothers Jonathan (Sarah) LeBel of Ogdensburg, Richard LeBel & his companion Crystal Ferrara of Virginia and Brian (Alyssa) LeBel of Oneida; a sister Renée (Steven) Barr of Ogdensburg along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Mr. LeBel was predeceased by grandparents Jack Bruyere, Conrad and Ann LeBel, as well as a paternal aunt, Roseanne Collins.

Robert was born on March 14, 1975 in Ogdensburg, a son of Richard & Nancy (Bruyere) LeBel. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at St. Lawrence University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and Clarkson University where he earned a Master’s degree in finance & accounting. He was later married to Carole Bouchey on October 14, 2000. That marriage later ended in divorce.

During his career he worked at M & T Bank as a financial advisor prior to becoming an independent financial advisor that specialized in extensive life management, college tuition, personal retirement & estate and insurance plans. Robert was also a personal trainer and accredited through the National Academy of Sports Medicine specializing in corrective exercise therapy, NASM personal training, and nutritional weight loss.

Robert was an outstanding football player at OFA and St. Lawrence University. He also enjoyed playing basketball, working out, hunting, 4-wheeling, jet skiing, spending time on the St. Lawrence River, being around family, and especially loved his daughter Jillian.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Citizens Advocate Program, 1003 Park Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

