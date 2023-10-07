Robin Ann Bailey, 58, of Adams

Robin Ann Bailey, 58, Adams passed away from natural causes Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Robin Ann Bailey, 58, Adams passed away from natural causes Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Robin was born in Watertown June 1, 1965, daughter of Peter E. and Jane B. (Gosier) Bailey. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended JCC. Marriages to Robert Roy and Rodney Percy ended in divorce.

She had owned and operated the LCL School of Cosmetology, licensed by the NYS Board of Education. Robin was a civilian construction employee on Ft. Drum and worked road construction for HiLite Paving Construction. She has also worked for S. Jefferson and Pulaski school systems as a bus driver and cafeteria worker. She managed The Depot Diner, Adams Center for a short time. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Adams.

Robin was an animal lover and had a special bond with her doggie friends Oakley and Rocket. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and wildflowers. She loved God and nature, camping in the Adirondacks with her father and climbing Mt. Washington with her son, Colby. Robin had exceptional artistic talent, creating many beautiful pieces of art for those she loved. She was in the process of writing poetry and short stories for her grandchildren.

Robin is survived by her three children, Colby D. Roy, FL and Lucius P. “Luke” Percy and Lucinda A. Percy, both of Black River; two grandchildren, Case David Roy and Santino J. M. Cappuccetti; mother Jane B. White and husband Michael E., Adams; father Peter E. Bailey, Watertown; brother Peter E. Bailey and wife Donna, Watertown; stepsister Amanda White Vecchio; 2 nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Robin was predeceased by her grandparents Eugene and Christine Bailey and Thurston and Lucille Gosier; and her special Aunt Doris Kilroy, whom she loved to spar with.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 12, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 AM with Fr. Frank Natale, MSC presiding. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Robin’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations in her name to Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

