Sharing area knowledge at the History and Genealogy Fair

History buffs came together at the Jefferson County Historical Society to share their area...
History buffs came together at the Jefferson County Historical Society to share their area knowledge Saturday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - History buffs came together at the Jefferson County Historical Society to share their area knowledge Saturday.

The society hosted its annual History and Genealogy Fair which gave visitors a chance to connect with more than a dozen different area vendors, including local historical societies and organizations as well as genealogists.

Toni Engelman with the Jefferson County Historical Society says now that the museum is back to being fully operational, they hope to continue to showcase the rich history the area has to offer.

“We have people who come through and they don’t really realize what history and genealogy Jefferson County has. So, they come through, not really knowing what they are looking for and they see what we have and go down that rabbit hole and they are hooked,” said Engelman.

Engelman says the society has ramped up its event calendar heading into the end of the year with plenty of events and exhibits to explore.

