Some roads washed out Saturday morning in Southern Lewis County

Flood Warning
Flood Warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A flash flood warning was in effect for some parts of Lewis County Saturday morning following heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo reports between 3-5 inches of rain fell in some areas of southern Lewis County. Some of the areas impacted include Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville and Turin to just name a few. That warning however is no longer in effect.

The rain fall caused parts of two roads to be washed out.

According to Lewis County Dispatch, a portion of Shibley Road near Lyonsdale was partially washed out but that road has since been reopened.

However, the intersection of Thayer Hill Road and Finch Road, which is just north of Boonville and West Leyden, was washed out and does remain closed at this time.

