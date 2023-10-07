Steven M. Plummer, 68, of Watertown

Oct. 7, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Steven M. Plummer, 68, of Watertown, New York, passed away peacefully at his home on October 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on September 9, 1955, in Watertown, Steven was the son of Francis W. and Loretta Johnson Plummer, Sr. He attended Watertown High School and, in 1972, courageously joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving in Germany and receiving an honorable discharge in 1975.

Following his honorable discharge, Steven embraced a career as a truck driver, crisscrossing the United States for two decades with various companies. In 2000, he ventured to Florida, working for Apex Paving Industries until his retirement in 2020. Returning to his hometown, he rekindled a romance with his high school sweetheart, Betty Gould and on September 26, 2023 the couple were joined in a commitment ceremony. Steven cherished moments spent with Betty and found joy in riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.  He was also a Buffalo Bills fan.

Surviving Steven are his  beloved wife, Betty J. Gould Plummer, three brothers and three sisters-in-law: Bernard and Sandy Plummer of Watertown, James and Linda Plummer of Watertown, Larry Plummer of Florida, and Nancy Plummer of Watertown. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Joe Pacella of Pillar Point, New York, along with several nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is remembered by a stepdaughter, Jessica Gould of Watertown, a stepson and his wife, Andrew and Susan Gould of Maryland, and two step-grandchildren, Piper and Oliver. Stephen was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Francis W. Plummer, Jr.

Arrangements are with the Hart and Bruce Funeral Home, it was his wish to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

