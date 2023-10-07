There was no rain on their parade, a Watertown fall festival carries on in poor weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You could find crocheted items, cookies, and even a concert. The Downtown Business Association’s Fall Festival returned this weekend, bringing together artists, artisans, and vendors from across the North Country.

“I just like the vibe of it. The word that goes with this is it’s a good vibe,” said Joseph Wessner, President of the Watertown Downtown Business Association.

Heather Knowlton runs Z’s Bees, a natural remedy store. She, along with many vendors, had the chance to show off their wares and gauge community interest.

“It’s just good any time you can get like minded individuals together that are creative in different ways. You can just pair it with food trucks and music,” said Knowlton.

With exposure comes opportunities. Sara Weeks who sells handmade soap at Sunny & Soapy told us events like the Fall Festival are great for networking and growing her business.

“I like how it brings all the people together, making a community, getting to know each other and having fun at the same time,” said Weeks.

You may have noticed this year’s event didn’t take place at the Veterans Memorial River Walk like usual. Due to rain, it was moved into the Court Street parking garage. With a roof overhead, the inclement weather did little to slow things down.

“They did a great job. We’re in the garage here, it’s keeping us nice and dry. Lots of vendors here. All kinds of different art,” said William Christopherson, Owner of Orion Art Gallery.

One of those artists is Brenda Maxson who specializes in 3-dimensional paintings with a lot of texture.

“My heavy texture artwork is very much appropriate for those who like to feel things and touch,” said Maxson.

Wessner says they are planning to hold the event at the river walk again next year, but are looking at ways to continue using the parking garage space for future events.

