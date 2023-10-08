3 men and a dog rescued from the Black River after boat capsizes

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three men and a dog were rescued from the Black River after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred off of Foster Park Road in the Town of Brownville where the men and a dog were out hunting when their boat capsized.

Town of Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh says it’s unclear how their boat crashed, but the high winds may have played a factor.

The group was able to make it onto a rock to wait for first responders to bring in a boat and safely take them to shore.

Due to the size of the rescue boat, it took two trips across the water to get everyone to land safely.

There were no injuries and a tow company was called in to safely remove the group’s boat from the river.

