Flora Elizabeth Perry, 81, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Flora Elizabeth Perry, 81, was taken to be with the Lord on October 7, 2023. Flora was the beloved wife of Joseph Perry. Flora and Joseph moved to Brookside Senior Living Community in Lowville in 2007. Previously they lived for many years in Beaver Falls. Flora and Joseph were married on June 24, 1967 at the Evangelical Brethren Church with the Rev. Steward McCleary officiating.

Flora was the daughter of the late Richard and Pearl Zehr Hayes of Croghan.

After her graduation from Beaver River Central School, Flora worked at Richard Monnat’s IGA store in Croghan, McDonald’s in Lowville, The Sub Shop in New Bremen, and finished her working career as a bus driver for Beaver River Central School.

She was a talented organist having served as church organist at the Evangelical Brethren Church and later the Beaver Falls Methodist Church for many years. She was also a member of the Lowville Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She also served on the Flower Committee. She was a woman of great kindness, compassion and faith.

Flora was the first woman Lion in Zone A-2 of the 20W District of Lions Clubs. She joined the Croghan Lions and held the titles of “Knight of the Blind”, “The Robert Uplinger Distinguished Service Award” and the coveted “Melvin Jones Fellowship.” She was partner in service for her husband during his year as District Governor of Lions.

Later in her life she took up playing the Native American Spirit drum and accompanied her husband Joseph when he played on his various Native American flutes.

Flora is survived by her husband, Joseph; by her four children, Daland Richard Perry (Lisa); Elisabeth Louise Perfetto (Jason); Walther Owen Perry (Kristen); and Albert Joseph Perry (Liesa); thirteen grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Joseph, Nathaniel, Amanda, Jacob, Sean, Katherine, Emily, Madison, Catherine, Jeffrey and Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Roman, Kayden and Delaney. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Walters (Verle); and her brother, Thomas Hayes (Sandra). She was predeceased by her parents.

Flora was well loved and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank Nephology Associates in Watertown, the Renal Care Center in Watertown, and the DaVita Dialysis Center at the Lewis County General Hospital for the kindness and conscientious care during her kidney dialysis sessions.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Leon Runner officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service in Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls. A luncheon at the Lowville Baptist Church will immediately follow the burial. All are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville Baptist Church on Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

