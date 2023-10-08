Lillian J. Lytle, 90, of Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Lytle passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday October 7, 2023.
Mrs. Lytle passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday October 7, 2023.(Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Lillian J. Lytle, age 90 of Heuvelton, will be held on Friday (Oct 13, 2023) at 1:00pm at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Mrs. Lytle passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday October 7, 2023.

Surviving are her children James (Sandy) Lytle of Heuvelton, Gerald Lytle of Heuvelton, Sandy (Timothy) Gooshaw of Massena and Michael (Carol) Lytle of Heuvelton; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband James Lytle, and two brothers William & Thomas Rivet.

Lillian was born on November 4, 1932 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late William & Bernadette (Poole) Rivet. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and was later married to James Lytle on November 25, 1950.

Lillian assisted her husband with the family farm for many years. She enjoyed her computer, genealogy, sewing, crocheting, knitting, photography, camping, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 N. State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Three men and a dog were rescued from the Black River after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon.
3 men and a dog rescued from the Black River after boat capsizes
Flora Elizabeth Perry, 81, was taken to be with the Lord on October 7, 2023.
Flora Elizabeth Perry, 81, of Lowville
October 7, 2023, Raymond Douglas O’Brien, 82, of Carthage, NY passed away peacefully with his...
Raymond Douglas O’Brien, 82, of Carthage
One high school football game was on the docket in the Northern Athletic Conference Saturday...
Saturday Sports: Route 11 gridiron battle as Gouverneur hosts Canton

Obituaries

SUNY Canton's hockey arena.
SUNY Canton athletics to move to SUNYAC Conference in 2024-25
Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory, possible loss of water service in Heuvelton
Gouverneur Breast & Ovarian Cancer Walk raises $150k to help local cancer patients
SUNY Canton athletics to move to SUNYAC Conference in 2024-25
Saturday Sports: Route 11 gridiron battle as Gouverneur hosts Canton
There was no rain on their parade, a Watertown fall festival carries on in poor weather