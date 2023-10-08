Lillian J. Lytle, 90, of Heuvelton

Mrs. Lytle passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday October 7, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Lillian J. Lytle, age 90 of Heuvelton, will be held on Friday (Oct 13, 2023) at 1:00pm at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Mrs. Lytle passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday October 7, 2023.

Surviving are her children James (Sandy) Lytle of Heuvelton, Gerald Lytle of Heuvelton, Sandy (Timothy) Gooshaw of Massena and Michael (Carol) Lytle of Heuvelton; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband James Lytle, and two brothers William & Thomas Rivet.

Lillian was born on November 4, 1932 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late William & Bernadette (Poole) Rivet. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and was later married to James Lytle on November 25, 1950.

Lillian assisted her husband with the family farm for many years. She enjoyed her computer, genealogy, sewing, crocheting, knitting, photography, camping, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 N. State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

