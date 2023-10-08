Oktoberfest takes over Henderson Harbor

The Henderson Business and Community Council put together a weekend of German fun for its first...
The Henderson Business and Community Council put together a weekend of German fun for its first ever Oktoberfest.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - An Oktoberfest celebration took over Henderson Harbor this weekend.

The Henderson Business and Community Council put together a weekend of German fun for its first ever Oktoberfest.

On Sunday, most of the festivities took place at the Gill House where you could find live music, German cuisine and traditional polka dancing.

Due to the weather, some of the outside festivities were canceled, but for those who did participate, they say the weekend was still a huge success.

“So, audience participation is wonderful. I like to see the smile on everybody’s face so I am hoping that people will come on down, we got a lot of people here and enjoy this time of the year and all the great German Oktoberfest tradition,” said Elaine Barnes of the Syracuse Oktoberfest Band.

The festivities continue into the night Sunday with live music at the Gill House until 8 p.m.

