CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - October 7, 2023, Raymond Douglas O’Brien, 82, of Carthage, NY passed away peacefully with his sons at his bedside at Hospice of Jefferson County after a 3-year battle with cancer.

Ray lived with his companion for the last 14 years, Jeanne Staplin Fuller at 410 South Washington Street in Carthage, NY. Jeanne provided love, compassion, and support to Ray throughout his battle.

Ray was a high school math teacher at Copenhagen Central School for 34 years. For most of those years and several after he retired in 1997, Ray also ran a house painting business. He was a past member of the Copenhagen School Board. He touched the lives of his many students and clients over these years. Their visits, cards, and well wishes in recent months meant the world to him. Ray enjoyed playing poker, especially with his younger son, Tim and he enjoyed playing golf, especially with his older son, Steve. He was a past member of Lions of Carthage, the Carlowden Country Club & Highland Meadows Golf Club. Ray was somewhat of a history buff and enjoyed reading genealogy.

Ray had three children with his wife of over 40 years, June Elizabeth O’Brien. Their oldest, Tammi Alberry, lives with her husband, Jeff Alberry in Florida near their daughter Ashley. Steve lives in Nashville, TN and Tim lives in the house in which the family grew up on Route 126 in Black River, NY. Tammi also has two sons, Tory Norfolk, and Alex Stephens. Alex is currently serving in the U.S. Army. Steve and his wife of 27 years, Wendy, have one daughter Sophie. Tim has three boys, Jared, Jake, and Joey. Ray is survived by his three children, these seven grandchildren 3 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ray is the oldest of two boys and was born September 19, 1941, to Norbert E. O’Brien and Mary Mae Fleming O’Brien. He is survived by his younger brother, Donald, who lives in Lake Bonapart and Lady Lake, FL with his wife Mary. He is also survived by a half-sister, Linda Perin Anderson, and her husband Lanny who lives in Belmont, NC, and a half-brother Loren Perin who lives in Cramerton, NC. After Graduating from Sackets Harbor High School in 1959, Ray attended S.U.N.Y. at Albany where he received a B.S. in mathematics. Ray worked on math algorithms, played online poker, and coerced Jeanne into watching history movies in his final weeks and days.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 21st from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Lundy Funeral Home, 500 State Street, Carthage, NY. In lieu of flowers, Ray has asked that donations be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601, or Volunteer Transport Center, 24685 Route 37, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Ray’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

