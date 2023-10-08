Robert C. Griffith, 79, of Winthrop

In Loving Memory of Robert C. Griffith Robert C. Griffith, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 6, 2023, at the age of 79. (Source: Funeral Home)

In Loving Memory of Robert C. Griffith Robert C. Griffith, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 6, 2023, at the age of 79.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Bob was born on October 23, 1943, in Potsdam, to the late Clarence and Wealthea Locke Griffith and he graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School. He lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. His kindness, sense of humor and unwavering devotion to his family will forever be remembered.

From a young age, Bob knew the importance of family and forged a deep connection with his high school sweetheart, Connie Kilcoyne. They were married at St. Patrick Church on May 2, 1965. Together, they embarked on a life filled with adventure and joy. They journeyed across the world, but Lake George held a special place in their hearts. They created unforgettable memories through many family vacations.

He was a man who believed in taking life at his own pace, transitioning from his younger years as a speed demon to enjoying leisurely drives for coffee while listening to the news.

A hardworking and dedicated individual, Bob found fulfillment in his career working for ALCOA, serving in several positions, and retiring as a security guard after 31 years.

Outside of work, Bob made it a point never to miss his children’s sporting events, no matter what. He also found great joy in attending and showcasing his classic cars at various car shows alongside his grandson, Colby; and as a family they enjoyed 25 plus years at camp.

Bob’s generosity extended beyond his immediate family, as he actively engaged in his community. He served as Code Enforcement Officer for the Town of Stockholm from 2003 to 2021, ensuring the safety and compliance of local properties. Additionally, he served as an Assessor in the Town of Waverly from 1997 to 2005 and as Chairman of the Assessor in the Town of Brasher from 1973 to 1986. For three decades, Bob was a member of the Brasher Fire Department, truly embodying the spirit of service. He was also a valued member of the Stewarts Ambassadors Club.

With a passion for sports, Bob was an avid Syracuse University basketball fan. He cheered on his favorite team with unwavering enthusiasm, sharing his love for the game with his family and friends.

However, his greatest joy came from his grandchildren, who were truly the loves of his life. Their laughter and presence brought him immeasurable happiness, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Connie Griffith, his son Bob “Bobby D.” Griffith, daughter Tammy Arquitt and her husband Jim Arquitt, son Michael Griffith and his wife Brandi, as well as his brother, Kim Griffith, and wife Nan. His legacy carries on through his cherished grandchildren: Travis (Kati Keilty) Arquitt, Jordan (Megan) Arquitt, Jed (Alex) Arquitt, Colby Griffith, Lexi Griffith, great-grandson Lincoln “The Kid” Arquitt, his nieces and nephews whom he shared a special connection with, and his kind and loyal furry companion, Sampson, affectionately known as Sammy.

Besides his parents Bob is also predeceased by a nephew, Joel Griffith; and his mother -in-law, Eileen Kilcoyne.

A funeral service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday October 13, 2023, at the Hammill Funeral Home. Prior to the service, friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home on October 12, 2023, from 4:00 till 7:00 pm to share memories, express condolences, and offer support during this difficult time.

Flowers are respectfully declined and those wishing to express an act of kindness, please consider memorial contributions be made to the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church. Bob Griffith’s memory will forever remain in our hearts. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, a pillar of the community, and a true friend to all who knew him. May his soul find eternal peace, and his legacy continue to inspire us. Words of comfort can be shared with Bob’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

