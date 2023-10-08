Saturday Sports: Route 11 gridiron battle as Gouverneur hosts Canton

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - One high school football game was on the docket in the Northern Athletic Conference Saturday afternoon as the Gouverneur Wildcats hosted Canton in a Route 11 battle.

On the opening kick, disaster struck the Wildcats with a fumble on their own one-yard line.

Charlie Todd called his own number on the next play. Canton led 6-0 in just 13 seconds.

Disaster also struck the Bears on a bad punt-snap. Gouverneur took over eight yards out.

Two plays later, Gage Cornell went up the middle on a five-yard touchdown: 8-6 Gouverneur.

Wildcats kept it on the ground. Drew Gates took the handoff for a three-yard touchdown.

Then it was Vinny Thomas up the gut as he added a five-yard score.

It was Gates again as he hit paydirt from the Canton 5.

Brodie Burns connected on all the extra-point kicks.

Holden Stowell launched a 40-yard bomb to Raine Rumble. Raine plays well in the rain: 36-6 Wildcats.

Gouverneur beats Canton 43-14.

In Boys’ Frontier League soccer from Adams, the South Jeff Spartans hosted General Brown.

It was the Spartans with an early chance but Lions’ goalie Kael Hoselton comes up with the save.

South Jeff was applying the pressure but Hoselton makes another stop.

The Lions looking to get on the board first but South Jeff netminder Jack Porter is there.

South Jeff goes on to beat General Brown 4-3 in double overtime.

In Men’s Liberty League Coccer from Canton, St. Lawrence entertained R.I.T.

There was only 1 goal in this one. In the 2nd half, Sam Pijpers goes far post for the tally, breaking a scoreless tie.

The Saints move to 3-1 in Liberty League Play with a 1-0 win over R.I.T.

On the ice, the St. Lawrence Men opened their 2023-24 season at Appleton Arena, hosting R.I.T.

Less than 2 minutes in, Tomas Mazura lights the lamp to put the Saints up 1-0.

Tied at 1 in the 3rd, Drake Burgin dents the back of the net to put the Saints back up 2-1.

Felikss Gavars adds to the lead when he sticks the loose puck home: 3-1 Saints.

With the score 3-2, Burgin scores his 2nd of the game on the power play.

Saints hold on to beat R.I.T. 4-3.

In women’s college hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence took on 15th ranked Providence.

St. Lawrence gets on the board in the 1st period when Julia Gosling dents the back of the net on a power play goal: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

Late in the 3rd period, it was Providence with an extra attacker as Gosling scores her 2nd of the game on an empty netter: 2-0.

St. Lawrence moves to 4-0 sweeping Providence 2-0.

