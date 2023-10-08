SUNY Canton athletics to move to SUNYAC Conference in 2024-25

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Canton athletics was accepted to join the SUNYAC Conference beginning in the 2024-25 academic year along with SUNY Morrisville.

SUNY Canton will compete in 13 of the SUNYAC’s 22 conference championship sports.

The Roos currently compete in the North Atlantic Conference, but beginning next year, SUNY Canton will play a conference schedule against teams solely based in New York State as opposed to the NAC where the Roos would travel around the Northeast.

”The SUNYAC obviously is a terrific conference. It will be an honor to be in that conference. With the schools that are there, fellow SUNY schools, it will be nice to be in a conference with schools all in New York State. It should decrease our travel significantly, which will be terrific. It will decrease costs, it will be better for student athletes. A little less time on the bus, a little bit more time in the classroom and the library, that sort of thing. All around, we’re just really excited about the move and we think it’s great for the school and our students,” said Randy Sieminski, SUNY Canton’s Athletic Director.

