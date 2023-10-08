SUNY Canton athletics to move to SUNYAC Conference in 2024-25

By Rob Krone
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Canton athletics was accepted to join the SUNYAC Conference beginning in the 2024-25 academic year along with SUNY Morrisville.

SUNY Canton will compete in 13 of the SUNYAC’s 22 conference championship sports.

The Roos currently compete in the North Atlantic Conference, but beginning next year, SUNY Canton will play a conference schedule against teams solely based in New York State as opposed to the NAC where the Roos would travel around the Northeast.

”The SUNYAC obviously is a terrific conference. It will be an honor to be in that conference. With the schools that are there, fellow SUNY schools, it will be nice to be in a conference with schools all in New York State. It should decrease our travel significantly, which will be terrific. It will decrease costs, it will be better for student athletes. A little less time on the bus, a little bit more time in the classroom and the library, that sort of thing. All around, we’re just really excited about the move and we think it’s great for the school and our students,” said Randy Sieminski, SUNY Canton’s Athletic Director.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was injured after she crashed her pickup truck into a tree in the town of Canton...
Woman injured in town of Canton crash
Dustin Browning
Man allegedly stole 12,900 quarters from Potsdam laundromats
Black River Supply Company
West Carthage business legally selling locally-grown marijuana
Fire destroyed a camp in the town of Antwerp
Camp destroyed, family suspects arson
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor releases Simao’s emails

Latest News

One high school football game was on the docket in the Northern Athletic Conference Saturday...
Saturday Sports: Route 11 gridiron battle as Gouverneur hosts Canton
Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory, possible loss of water service in Heuvelton
Gouverneur Breast & Ovarian Cancer Walk raises $150k to help local cancer patients
SUNY Canton athletics to move to SUNYAC Conference in 2024-25