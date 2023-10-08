A surge in rail traffic on North Korea-Russia border suggests arms supply to Russia, think tank says

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.(Source: Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Recent satellite photos show a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border, indicating the North is supplying munitions to Russia, according to a U.S. think tank.

Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites. Foreign officials suspect Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munition to boost his nuclear program.

“Given that Kim and Putin discussed some military exchanges and cooperation at their recent summit, the dramatic increase in rail traffic likely indicates North Korea’s supply of arms and munitions to Russia,” Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said in a report Friday.

“However, the extensive use of tarps to cover the shipping crates/containers and equipment makes it impossible to conclusively identify what is seen at the Tumangang Rail Facility” on the border, it said.

The report said satellite images as of Oct. 5 captured “a dramatic and unprecedented level of freight railcar traffic” at the Tumangang Rail Facility. It said images show approximately 73 railcars while a review of previous satellite images over the past five years shows about 20 railcars at this facility at most.

U.S. and South Korean officials have warned that North Korea and Russia would face consequences if they went ahead with the reported weapons transfer deal in violation with U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban all weapons trade involving North Korea.

Since last year, the U.S. has accused North Korea of providing ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia, likely much of them copies of Soviet-era munitions. South Korean officials said North Korean weapons provided to Russia had already been used in Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Browning
Man allegedly stole 12,900 quarters from Potsdam laundromats
National Grid customers in St. Lawrence County lose power
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor releases Simao’s emails
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Fire destroyed a camp in the town of Antwerp
Camp destroyed, family suspects arson

Latest News

FILE - One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
Two wounded in shooting on Bowie State University campus in Maryland
United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas