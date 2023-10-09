2 of 3 candidates for Potsdam supervisor are write-ins

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - What was just one name in the running for Potsdam supervisor last month has grown to three. Two of them are write-in candidates.

Currently serving as Potsdam’s deputy town supervisor, Marty Miller is ready for the next step: town supervisor. He feels his day job as Massena Department of Public Works superintendent gives him a unique perspective.

“I’m sitting at the front table here in a board meeting, and at my other job, I’m sitting out there. So it really does help me see both sides,” he said.

A few of his priorities are communication with other local boards and a balanced budget.

“I would start out with a bare bones budget, but then build in your wish list items to see if we can get by, to keep that because there’s always going to be those surprises,” he said.

Once unopposed, Miller now has competition.

Three-year Potsdam resident Larissa Fawkner is now a write-in candidate.

“I really feel that our town needs to be focused on all of us. On our healthy lives, on caring for our families, on support for veterans, on economic development,” she said.

Fawkner adds she’d love to lay the foundation to bring a YMCA to the town.

“YMCAs provide childcare, elder care, after-school programs, emergency training. Also, they have physical therapy pools,” she said.

Margaret “Peggy” Brusso is also running as a write-in. She’s worked for the town for more than 20 years as a clerk for the town supervisor, and more recently, at the town court.

“I just saw them spending a lot of extra money on a lot of things. Right now, they’re at 5 percent, and I’m really hoping they don’t exceed the tax cap,” she said.

Brusso says she’s seen favoritism on the board and wants to bring transparency.

“If I did get this job, I’m literally taking a pay cut to do it, but that’s how much I care about the town taxpayers in Potsdam,” she said.

All three candidates also mentioned infrastructure and wanting to see a water and sewer district project on State Route 56 come to fruition.

