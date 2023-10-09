2 of 3 candidates for Potsdam supervisor are write-ins

Left to right: Marty Miller, Larissa Fawkner, and Margaret "Peggy" Brusso
Left to right: Marty Miller, Larissa Fawkner, and Margaret "Peggy" Brusso(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - What was just one name in the running for Potsdam supervisor last month has grown to three. Two of them are write-in candidates.

Currently serving as Potsdam’s deputy town supervisor, Marty Miller is ready for the next step: town supervisor. He feels his day job as Massena Department of Public Works superintendent gives him a unique perspective.

“I’m sitting at the front table here in a board meeting, and at my other job, I’m sitting out there. So it really does help me see both sides,” he said.

A few of his priorities are communication with other local boards and a balanced budget.

“I would start out with a bare bones budget, but then build in your wish list items to see if we can get by, to keep that because there’s always going to be those surprises,” he said.

Once unopposed, Miller now has competition.

Three-year Potsdam resident Larissa Fawkner is now a write-in candidate.

“I really feel that our town needs to be focused on all of us. On our healthy lives, on caring for our families, on support for veterans, on economic development,” she said.

Fawkner adds she’d love to lay the foundation to bring a YMCA to the town.

“YMCAs provide childcare, elder care, after-school programs, emergency training. Also, they have physical therapy pools,” she said.

Margaret “Peggy” Brusso is also running as a write-in. She’s worked for the town for more than 20 years as a clerk for the town supervisor, and more recently, at the town court.

“I just saw them spending a lot of extra money on a lot of things. Right now, they’re at 5 percent, and I’m really hoping they don’t exceed the tax cap,” she said.

Brusso says she’s seen favoritism on the board and wants to bring transparency.

“If I did get this job, I’m literally taking a pay cut to do it, but that’s how much I care about the town taxpayers in Potsdam,” she said.

All three candidates also mentioned infrastructure and wanting to see a water and sewer district project on State Route 56 come to fruition.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men and a dog were rescued from the Black River after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon.
3 men and a dog rescued from the Black River after boat capsizes
Fire destroyed a camp in the town of Antwerp
Camp destroyed, family suspects arson
The Downtown Business Association’s Fall Festival returned this weekend, bringing together...
There was no rain on their parade, a Watertown fall festival carries on in poor weather
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Flood Warning
Some roads washed out Saturday morning in Southern Lewis County

Latest News

It’s peak season for fishing for salmon and the proof is in Pulaski.
Salmon season peaks in Pulaski
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on Osorio sentence, selling marijuana & record heat
The Italian American Club in Watertown raised the Italian flag on Monday to honor Christopher...
Italian flag raised in Watertown on Columbus Day
Burlington Street
Watertown lawmakers to consider 3 options for rebuilding city street
Looking for books for children and teens? Carthage Free Library is giving thousands away.
Library giving away thousands of books