CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Bernard “Bernie” G. Plopper Jr., 87, of Carthage, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, October 8th, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital after a hard battle with cancer, with his loving wife and children by his side.

Bernard was born on May 8th, 1936, in Deer River, New York, to the late Glenn and Margaret (Williams) Plopper. After graduating from Carthage Central School in 1956, he went on to work as a maintenance technician at James River, formerly known as Crown Zellerbach. Bernard served in the Army National Guard from 1957-1962.

Bernard was married to Nancy Terrillion on May 4th, 1963, in Carthage, New York. They settled in Carthage where they started a family, and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage together.

He was an avid model plane enthusiast and was the bass player in the 5 Strikes and various other local bands. Bernard was also very interested in genealogy and he was a life member of the Carthage Elks Club.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Nancy A. (Terrillion) Plopper; his daughters, Ellen (Kevin Morgan) Eves of Natural Bridge, NY, Dawn (Andrew) Washburn of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Holly (Greg) Muir of Cazenovia, NY, and Diane (Robert) Rucker of Carthage, NY; nine grandchildren, Nathaniel Eves, Ashley Eves, Aaron Eves, Ian Washburn, Chloe Washburn, Brenden Sheltray, Devin (Cody) Rucker Fox, Brooke (Josh) Rucker Genter, and Haley (Tarren) Rucker Farney; and five great-granddaughters.

Bernard is predeceased by his parents, Glenn, and Margaret Plopper.

Donations in Bernie’s name may be made to the Carthage Area Rescue Squad or the Carthage Food Pantry.

Per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A Private Burial will be held by his family at Swinburne Cemetery in Deer River at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

