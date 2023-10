WEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Bonnie Lee Wylie will be held at the family home at 176 County Route 12, Antwerp on Saturday, October 14, starting at 12:00 noon. Please bring your choice of beverages and food will be provided. Bonnie, 58, passed away on August 31st.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.