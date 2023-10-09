Diane J. Robbins, 77, formerly of Watertown, New York, passed away on October 9, 2023, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility where she had been a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Diane J. Robbins, 77, formerly of Watertown, New York, passed away on October 9, 2023, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility where she had been a resident.

Born on July 19, 1946, in Watertown, Diane was the daughter of Raymond and Jean (Rabidoux) Secor. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1964. In 1966, she married Raymond Robbins, and together they had four children, the marriage ending in divorce in 1972. Diane worked various jobs while raising her children. In 1982, she moved to California and resided there until 2000 when she returned to Watertown. Diane dedicated her later years to caring for others, working as a caretaker for JRC until her retirement. Known for her love of puzzles, crosswords, and baking Christmas cookies, Diane was a social butterfly who actively engaged in her communities. She also worked at the gift store at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Carthage, for many years.

Diane is survived by her four sons and their wives, Michael and Michele Robbins of Dexter, New York; Joseph and Deborah Robbins of Watertown, New York; Jeffery and Sara Robbins of Carthage, New York; and Joseph Gambino of Carthage, New York. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is pre-deceased by her son, David Robbins, on November 14, 2016.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 12th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bruce Funeral Home in Black River. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Clayton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility Activities Department 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.

Online condolences can be left at www.brucefh.com.

