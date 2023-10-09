Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of Theresa

Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of CR-18, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of CR-18, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.

Born on July 22, 1942 in Chaumont, NY, he was a son of Louis K. and Cathrine L. Hammond Ludlow and he attended Theresa schools.

He was enlisted in the US Army from 1962-1964 and was honorably discharged.

Edward met Dorothy “Dot” Himes while living in Florida. During this time, Edward was a driver for Miss Fairs Finer Foods and then working for Aluma Shield Industries, both in DeLand, FL. Eventually the couple moved back to Hammond, NY and operated Ludlow’s Auto Repair, finally settling in Theresa, NY and Edward worked in maintenance for JRC, Fort Drum, NY. After 40 years together, Dorothy passed away July 26, 2021.

He enjoyed NASCAR, racing, playing his guitar, singing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two sons, Jim Ludlow and companion, Pam Weaver, Theresa, NY and Brian and Brenda Ludlow, Philadelphia, NY; six grandchildren, Christopher Plante, Brooke Reynolds, Brian Ludlow, Jr., Brittany Torres, Brock Ludlow and Breanna Burton; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Graves, and Sandra and Steve Morris, all of Theresa, NY; a brother, Harold Ludlow, Theresa, NY; close friend, Donna Bourcy, Brownville, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his companion, Dorothy Himes, three brothers, twins- Leland Ludlow and Louis Ludlow, Jr., and Kenneth E. “Herky” Ludlow, three sisters, Rose Brown, Eileen Beckstead, and Lillian “Muggie” Kelly, all passed away previously.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.