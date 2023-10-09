Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of CR-18, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023 at Hospice of...
Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of CR-18, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of CR-18, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.

Born on July 22, 1942 in Chaumont, NY, he was a son of Louis K. and Cathrine L. Hammond Ludlow and he attended Theresa schools.

He was enlisted in the US Army from 1962-1964 and was honorably discharged.

Edward met Dorothy “Dot” Himes while living in Florida. During this time, Edward was a driver for Miss Fairs Finer Foods and then working for Aluma Shield Industries, both in DeLand, FL. Eventually the couple moved back to Hammond, NY and operated Ludlow’s Auto Repair, finally settling in Theresa, NY and Edward worked in maintenance for JRC, Fort Drum, NY. After 40 years together, Dorothy passed away July 26, 2021.

He enjoyed NASCAR, racing, playing his guitar, singing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two sons, Jim Ludlow and companion, Pam Weaver, Theresa, NY and Brian and Brenda Ludlow, Philadelphia, NY; six grandchildren, Christopher Plante, Brooke Reynolds, Brian Ludlow, Jr., Brittany Torres, Brock Ludlow and Breanna Burton; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Graves, and Sandra and Steve Morris, all of Theresa, NY; a brother, Harold Ludlow, Theresa, NY; close friend, Donna Bourcy, Brownville, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his companion, Dorothy Himes, three brothers, twins- Leland Ludlow and Louis Ludlow, Jr., and Kenneth E. “Herky” Ludlow, three sisters, Rose Brown, Eileen Beckstead, and Lillian “Muggie” Kelly, all passed away previously.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

After a short but difficult battle with cancer, Richard “Rick” Caskinette of Redwood, New York...
Richard “Rick” Caskinette, 66, of Redwood
John E. Brehm, 79, of Hillside Dr, Watertown, NY, died October 7, 2023 Samaritan Medical Center.
John E. Brehm, 79, of Watertown
Yvonne N. Dufour, 99, of Watertown passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home...
Yvonne N. Dufour, 99, of Watertown
Henry passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023 under the care of Sarasota and Tidewater...
Memorial Service: Henry O. Schaab, of Lowville
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on Osorio sentence, selling marijuana & record heat

Obituaries

The Italian American Club in Watertown raised the Italian flag on Monday to honor Christopher...
Italian flag raised in Watertown on Columbus Day
Burlington Street
Watertown lawmakers to consider 3 options for rebuilding city street
Looking for books for children and teens? Carthage Free Library is giving thousands away.
Library giving away thousands of books
Ives Hill Country Club
Restaurant to open soon at Ives Hill Country Club
WWNY
Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event to collect hygiene products
WWNY
WWNY Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event to collect hygiene products