Feeling a lot like November

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a chilly, rainy week.

Lake effect rain was falling across parts of the north country early this morning.

It will be mostly cloudy with off-and-on showers possible. Highs will only be in the 50s.

It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

We’ll have rain from time to time again on Tuesday, mainly after 9 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days.

There’s only a 30% chance of rain on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

We’ll have hit-or-miss showers rain through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

