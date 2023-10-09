Feeling a lot like November

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a chilly, rainy week.

Lake effect rain was falling across parts of the north country early this morning.

It will be mostly cloudy with off-and-on showers possible. Highs will only be in the 50s.

It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

We’ll have rain from time to time again on Tuesday, mainly after 9 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days.

There’s only a 30% chance of rain on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

We’ll have hit-or-miss showers rain through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men and a dog were rescued from the Black River after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon.
3 men and a dog rescued from the Black River after boat capsizes
Fire destroyed a camp in the town of Antwerp
Camp destroyed, family suspects arson
The Downtown Business Association’s Fall Festival returned this weekend, bringing together...
There was no rain on their parade, a Watertown fall festival carries on in poor weather
Flood Warning
Some roads washed out Saturday morning in Southern Lewis County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Monday AM weather
Monday AM weather
7 News Tonight Weather
wx
Heavy lake effect rain
wx
7 News This Evening Weather