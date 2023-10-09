Indian River Girls’ Soccer aims to break 20 year drought with sectional run

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - With sectionals right around the corner, one of the surprise teams of the 2023 girls’ soccer season, Indian River, will be looking to make a deep run in the post season and snap an over 20 year streak in the process.

The Lady Warriors have turned things around under 2nd year Coach Drew Bretsch.

Bretsch took over the program last season after the team won 2 games and posted a 7-8-1 record.

This season, the Lady Warriors are one of the top teams in Section 3 Class A with an 11-2-2 overall record, and 3-0-2 in the Frontier League’s A Division with their only losses coming to Lowville.

”It’s been great this year. The girls are really working hard. They’re really starting to buy in to what we’re trying to do here over the last 2 years. Looking to make a strong run into sectionals this year. We’ve got a big team, 26 girls. They all have a role on the team, though. They all have their purpose here. They push each other in practice. They really care about each other. It’s just been great,” said Bretsch.

The Lady Warriors have 11 seniors on the squad but the youth on this team has stepped up with freshman Meghan Jones leading the attack with 14 goals and 10 assists.

The players say the hard work they’ve put in both on and off the field have paid big dividends this season.

”Our teamwork. The bonds we’ve made on and off the field, we’ve really succeeded this year like no other,” said Ali VanTassel.

”We all work together, and instead of booting the ball all over the field like we used to, we’ve learned to control the ball and stay calm under pressure,” said Mackenzie Adams.

”I think just joining together and bonding more than just a soccer team outside, being friends, learning more about the coaches and working together kind of helped alot with our season being a good season,” said Maleri Streiff.

The Lady Warriors will be looking to carry the momentum from the regular season into the postseason and snap a long drought for the program, one that has lasted for over 2 decades.

”Yeah, we’re about a week out from sectionals, the meeting’s on the 15th. We should have a pretty good seed in it. Looking to play a couple home games here. We haven’t won a sectional game at Indian River for girls’ soccer since the year 2000. It’s been quite a while so we’re hoping to do that and look to take it on a good run,” said Bretsch.

Look for the Lady Warriors to snap that streak and be one of the favorites for the Section 3 Class A Championship.

