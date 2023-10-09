James L. Valois, 66, of Ogdensburg

James L. Valois, age 66 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (October 7, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - James L. Valois, age 66 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (October 7, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. His brother David was by his side. As per his request there will be no public services. He will be buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waddington.

Surviving is his daughter Elizabeth Valois of Tuscon, AZ; a step-daughter Stephanie Valois of Aiken, SC; a brother David Valois of Ogdensburg; and grandchildren Logan Valois, Levi Valois and Lucas Valois.

He was born on March 18, 1957 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Raymond & Patricia (Leonard) Valois. He graduated from Lisbon Central School and continued his education at SUNY Morrisville and SUNY Canton.

Jim worked as a mechanic during his career until 1990 when he retired. He enjoyed yard work, hunting, fishing, boating, traveling and visiting with family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department or the Richard Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.