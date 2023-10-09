James L. Valois, 66, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James L. Valois, age 66 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (October 7, 2023) at Claxton...
James L. Valois, age 66 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (October 7, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - James L. Valois, age 66 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (October 7, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. His brother David was by his side. As per his request there will be no public services. He will be buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waddington.

Surviving is his daughter Elizabeth Valois of Tuscon, AZ; a step-daughter Stephanie Valois of Aiken, SC; a brother David Valois of Ogdensburg; and grandchildren Logan Valois, Levi Valois and Lucas Valois.

He was born on March 18, 1957 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Raymond & Patricia (Leonard) Valois. He graduated from Lisbon Central School and continued his education at SUNY Morrisville and SUNY Canton.

Jim worked as a mechanic during his career until 1990 when he retired. He enjoyed yard work, hunting, fishing, boating, traveling and visiting with family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department or the Richard Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The rain washed out part of a road in the town Leyden.
Part of Lewis County saw 5 inches of rain over weekend
SnowTown USA
Snowtown USA organizers plan more events
Diane J. Robbins, 77, formerly of Watertown, New York, passed away on October 9, 2023, at the...
Diane J. Robbins, 77, formerly of Watertown
Left to right: Marty Miller, Larissa Fawkner, and Margaret "Peggy" Brusso
2 of 3 candidates for Potsdam supervisor are write-ins

Obituaries

Candles
Kevin Buckley, 67, of Carthage
Bernard “Bernie” G. Plopper Jr., 87, of Carthage, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday...
Bernard “Bernie” G. Plopper Jr., 87, of Carthage
Candles
Celebration of Life: Bonnie Lee Wylie, 58, of Wegatchie
It’s peak season for fishing for salmon and the proof is in Pulaski.
Salmon season peaks in Pulaski
Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of CR-18, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023 at Hospice of...
Edward D. Ludlow, 81, of Theresa
After a short but difficult battle with cancer, Richard “Rick” Caskinette of Redwood, New York...
Richard “Rick” Caskinette, 66, of Redwood